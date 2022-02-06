BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WKRG) — The US Navy’s newest warship gets a sendoff in Georgia. The Navy held a commissioning ceremony for the USS Savannah Saturday. The ceremony was held in Brunswick, which is about 80 miles south of Savannah. A commissioning ceremony is when the Navy formally takes control of a ship and puts a warship in active duty.

The USS Savannah is the 28th LCS and the 14th of its kind built in Mobile. Savannah mayor Van Johnson and Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter were among the speakers Saturday. In the coming weeks, the Savannah will sail to California to be homeported in San Diego and join other Mobile-built ships there.