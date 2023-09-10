MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost hard to move in this hall of the Mobile Civic Center. People file around masterpieces of plastic bricks or get some Lego time on their own.

“I absolutely love Legos. I have a very large collection at my house right now as it is, and I’ve been spreading that to my kids and then to my grandchildren as well,” said Lonetta Mowdy from Citronelle. Whether it’s your first build or you’re a master builder. With the turnout this weekend, it shows there’s a big demand for something Lego in Mobile.

“The organizers for Brick Convention realized that, and one of the things that he’s done this year is to go to cities like Mobile, Alabama, that are some of the smaller markets and that don’t have Lego stores near them. And just, you know, kind of a Lego-hungry area like Mobile is,” said Master Builder Tom Jacobsen from Santa Rosa Beach. Lego bricks are a toy most people grow up with and some never grow out of.

“It’s just something that I love doing. And so being able to see other people that enjoy it as well as super cool,” said Rachel Short from Pace. Organizers say they had a great turnout this weekend and plan on coming back in 2024.

“It’s the unlimited possibilities. Someone once said it’s like combining the joys of painting and doing a puzzle. There’s no limit to what you can do with Lego. It’s just your imagination,” said Event Organizer Greyson Riley.