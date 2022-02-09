MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile kid was honored Wednesday by the City of Mobile for a heroic act to save his sister.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson sharing on his Facebook the story of Kayden Reid, the Mobile boy who took heroic measures to save his little sister’s life.

The post reads: “In January, Kayden took heroic measures to save his little sister’s life when she ran into the road. Kayden ran after her, and as a car was coming down the road, he was able to push his sister into the grass just in time. While the driver tried to stop the car, they ultimately hit Kayden. We are so thankful to be able to recognize Kayden as the superhero he is.”

The city honored Kayden with the Exceptional Citizens award from the City of Mobile.