MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Don’t call it the LendingTree Bowl anymore. Mobile’s annual bowl game has a new name. According to a news release, it will now be the “68 Ventures Bowl.” 68 Ventures is a Daphne-based business that is the parent company for a number of development and construction projects.

LendingTree had been the title sponsor for Mobile’s Bowl game since 2019. Dollar General, GoDaddy, and GMAC were all former sponsors of the game. The 2023 season marks the 25th year for Mobile’s bowl game. The date and kickoff time for the newly named “68 Ventures Bowl” will be announced later this month.