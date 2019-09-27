Mobile Botanical Gardens saved from closing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some last-minute funding is keeping the gates open at Mobile Botanical Gardens.

Councilwoman for District 7, Gina Gregory gave $10,000 to the gardens. The funding was approved by a vote on Tuesday at a regular Mobile City Council meeting. Councilwoman Gregory told News 5 the money comes from a discretionary fund. She said the money is within the 2019 budget, so the gardens should get it soon.

Councilwoman Gregory told News 5, Mobile Botanical Gardens was running short on funds for operations. The $10,000 should help with costs while the City works on transitioning to absorb those operation fees.