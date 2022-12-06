MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local group is putting together Mobile’s first book expo. The event brings together local authors and people who are looking to get their own work published. It’s an ambitious project that gives people a chance to see how publishing works and offers encouragement to people who are new to the field.

The Mobile Book Expo is happening from 11 to 2 this Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church on Dauphin Street at their Central Arts Collective. The organizer says their “mission is to provide opportunities for authors to present and sell their books, network with other authors, and learn more about the craft of writing.” It brings together 25 authors, most of them from our area

“We all learn from one another, books are an essential part of life, regardless of genre or niche it is we felt this was a good opportunity to come together, Mobile has such rich history and culture and share some of that with the community,” said Mobile Book Expo Host Lena Payton-Webb. They’ll have authorities from multiple genres–fiction, spirituality, self-help, and even some comics or graphic novels. They hope this weekend is a success and want to expand it in the coming months to elevate local art projects. They’re still looking for more writers. People who are interested can contact them through their Facebook Page or call 888-213-8505.