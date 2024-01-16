MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After months of discussion, the Mobile City Council voted 6-1 to pass an ordinance to amend the Mobile Police Department’s body camera policy, but the changes aren’t too significant concerning state law.

Under current state law, those who appear in body camera footage, or their families and representatives, have the right to submit a request to view that footage. However, if that request is denied, the law doesn’t require agencies to provide a reason why.

The ordinance, sponsored by City Council President C.J. Small, would require the city to provide written legal reasons as to why a request to view body camera footage could not be fulfilled.

“Today allows us as the City of Mobile to do as much as we can to allow the citizens to view what they can view under state law,” Small said.

The ordinance gave examples as to why the city would deny a request:

“Applicability of the Grand Jury Secrecy Act.

Pendency of an active criminal investigation involving the recordings.

Any other proper legal basis under the laws of Alabama and/or the United States for denying the request.”

The city had already changed its policy before the ordinance was voted on.

“Administration can change in the next couple of years,” Small said. “This right here is putting it into law.”

District 7 Councilmember Gina Gregory was the only person who voted against the ordinance. She wanted more time to seek outside opinions.

Last month, the city council agreed to send the ordinance and another ordinance dealing with MPD’s use of pre-dawn raids and no-knock warrants to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. The goal was to seek a third legal opinion along with the opinions of City Attorney Ricardo Woods and City Council Attorney Michael Linder.

The ordinances, according to Small, were never sent to the Attorney General’s office. The reason was that Marshall tended to lean pro-police, and some council members feared his legal opinion might come with a political motive.

The second ordinance dealing with pre-dawn raids and no-knock warrants has been held over for 45 days.