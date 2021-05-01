Mobile begins series of community cleanups

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a pretty day to make the neighborhood even prettier. Volunteers and employees with the city of Mobile worked to fight litter in west Mobile Saturday. It’s the first in a series of anti-litter events planned for the next few weeks. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Councilwoman Bess Rich also pitched in. They were picking up trash at Medal of Honor Park and the surrounding neighborhood.

“Really to engage the community to bring awareness to get everyone out, together to accomplish the goal of picking up litter to help people from littering in the future,” said Energy and Environmental Specialist with the City of Mobile David Ludwig. This is the first of at least three anti-litter cleanups planned for the next two weekends. Next Saturday, they plan on meeting at Tricentennial Park for a “trash-free waters” day with Mobile Baykeeper. May 15th a group will meet at Baumhauer-Randle Park for cleanup there.