MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile became the first city in the state of Alabama to add an electric garbage truck to its fleet, the city announced Monday in a Facebook post.

The purchase was made using more than $300,000 from Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs grant funding.

The money stemmed from an emissions lawsuit against Volkswagen, who paid over $14.7 billion to settle the allegations of cheating emissions.

The video in the Facebook post shows the truck needs just one person to drive the truck, and the trash with a robotic arm.

The city is asking for the public’s help in naming the truck.

You can use this form to give the city your name for the first electric garbage truck.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: