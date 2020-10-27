Mobile Baykeeper says stay out of local waters for 48 hours after Zeta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Mobile and Baldwin County still in the cone of uncertainty of Hurricane Zeta, the Mobile Baykeeper advises residents on sewage risks and water safety.

Mobile Baykeeper says residents should stay out of local waterways for at least 48 hours after the storm, even if those waterways do not have reported sewage spills.

Bacteria from pet waste, failing septic systems, as well as stormwater and industrial runoff, can make waterways unsafe after heavy rains. Large rainfall events often overwhelm aging infrastructure, including old wastewater pipes, pump stations, and in some cases, treatment facilities, leading to sewage spills and/or inadequately treated sewage. Flooding can overtop waste, chemical, oil/gas, and other storage facilities putting inundated areas at risk even as rain subsides. The Mobile Baykeeper

Another safety note, the baykeeper says to avoid floodwaters and if you do come in contact with floodwaters, thoroughly clean any wounds and wash off as soon as possible.

The Mobile Baykeeper says they will be closely watching sewage treatment infrastructure, construction sites, and industrial facilities during and immediately following the storm. They say debris leftover from Hurricane Sally is still in parts of Mobile and Baldwin counties.

You can report any issues at MobileBaykeeper.org/report.

LATEST STORIES: