Mobile Baykeeper provides DIY litter kits to help with increasing litter along rivers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With states slowly reopening, we are starting to see litter pile up again along our rivers.

Casi Calloway with Mobile Baykeeper says that we have seen an increase of all litter but especially face masks and gloves. She explains, “People are outside more and they are not paying as close attention, but I also think the opposite is true is that more people are outside so they are seeing litter and reporting more litter.”

Because of this increase in trash, Mobile Baykeeper is providing free “do it yourself” litter kits so that you can help keep our community clean. The kit includes a grabber, trash bags, and information on how to dispose of the trash properly.



You can either email info@mobilebaykeeper.org to set up a time to pick up your kit, head to the website mobilebaykeeper.org/coviddiy, or head to one of Mobile Baykeeper’s partner locations such as Braided River and Fleet Feet in Mobile or Fairhope Brewery and Soul Caffeine in Baldwin County.

LATEST STORIES: