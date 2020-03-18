Mobile Baykeeper postpones Bay Bites Festival, still operating during COVID-19 outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Apple Snail Roundup and the Bay Bites Food Truck Festival
Mobile Baykeeper has decided to postpone the Bay Bites Food Truck Festival in response to the rapidly evolving situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Stay tuned for the new date (as soon as possible after we see this health crisis move past our community).
Your tickets will still be valid for the event.
We hope you will still join us to support clean water, clean air, and healthy communities.
If you have any questions, please email us at development@mobilebaykeeper.org or call us at 251-433-4BAY.Mobile Baykeeper
The Mobile Baykeeper says they are still working to monitor the water levels and conditions as many places close for the public health emergency.
Here’s what we will keep doing, so keep following/calling/asking/reporting:
- We will still be investigating your pollution reports. If you see red clay running in a river, smell what could be a sewage spill, discover litter dumping, or anything in between, please report online, email, or call (251-433-4BAY) and we’ll send the Patrol Team to investigate safely and as quickly as possible.
- We will continue monitoring Swim Where It’s Monitored (SWIM) sites and posting results on Swim Guide. You may decide to isolate on the river so we’re going to make sure you know which swimming holes are ready.
- We will keep developing our education programs for the first possible day we can get back into the classroom.
- We will be cleaning our DIY cleanup and apple snail removal kits for the day we can get out into the world and make our waterways clean again.
- We will keep monitoring all the biggest issues – especially coal ash – and sharing news for you to get involved.
Mobile Baykeeper says they are still holding out hope that the Publix Grandman Triathlon (May 30) and Jubilee Kids Triathlon (May 31) will still happen on their scheduled dates.
