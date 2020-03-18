Mobile Baykeeper postpones Bay Bites Festival, still operating during COVID-19 outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Apple Snail Roundup and the Bay Bites Food Truck Festival have been postponed in Mobile due to coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

Mobile Baykeeper has decided to postpone the Bay Bites Food Truck Festival in response to the rapidly evolving situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stay tuned for the new date (as soon as possible after we see this health crisis move past our community).

Your tickets will still be valid for the event.

We hope you will still join us to support clean water, clean air, and healthy communities.

If you have any questions, please email us at development@mobilebaykeeper.org or call us at 251-433-4BAY.

Mobile Baykeeper