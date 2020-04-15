Mobile Baykeeper hosts virtual neighborhood cleanup

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite the cancellation of Earth Day Mobile Bay 2020 due to COVID-19, Mobile Baykeeper will continue its Earth Day celebration by hosting a virtual neighborhood litter cleanup.

“Earth Day Mobile Bay has been canceled, but that doesn’t mean we’re powerless to protect our natural resources,” says Casi Callaway, Executive Director & Baykeeper of Mobile Baykeeper. “While we’re thrilled that more people are spending time outdoors enjoying our beautiful natural resources, we’ve also noticed a significant uptick in litter. Going for a short walk in your neighborhood and picking up litter with your family is a perfect opportunity to get out of the house and teach your children a lifelong message to never be a litterbug.”

To participate in the event, anyone can go for a walk in their neighborhood with gloves and a trash bag to pick up litter. Mobile Baykeeper is encouraging participants to photograph their hauls and post pictures with the hashtag #VirtualBaykeeper. They are hosting a giveaway for anyone who emails the number of large trash bags or estimated pounds of trash they collect to volunteer@mobilebaykeeper.org by midnight Saturday night.

Mobile Baykeeper hopes that by sharing results online, communities on both sides of the Bay will feel more connected and empowered to make a difference.

“Our community in Mobile and Baldwin Counties is one of our greatest assets, as are our waterways,” says Ryann Wilcoxon, AmeriCorps Volunteer Engagement Member at Mobile Baykeeper. “By hosting a virtual litter cleanup, we are able to stay connected during this season of separation while keeping litter out of our Bay.”

Mobile Baykeeper’s Facebook event cautions participants to adhere to the CDC’s current social distancing guidelines, wear gloves and a safety vest or brightly colored shirt, and wash hands before touching belongings after picking up litter. The event description also says not to participate if you are immunocompromised and to maintain at least 6 feet of space between members of your household and others.

“Our Earth Day Virtual Cleanup is a great opportunity to protect the environment and stay involved in our community in a safe way,” says Rachel Fillingim, AmeriCorps Volunteer Engagement Member at Mobile Baykeeper. “Everyone is invited to join us in celebrating Earth Day by cleaning up our neighborhoods. This is a great activity to get the whole family out of the house and enjoy the outdoors while doing our part to keep it clean. We want to remind all volunteers to make sure they are being extra cautious and abiding by all current CDC social distancing guidelines.”

In response to Governor Ivey’s stay-at-home order, Mobile Baykeeper has also released a list of resources for Coastal Alabama citizens. Baykeeper’s COVID-19 Nature & Education Resource Guide is a collection of open and safe places to enjoy and explore the rich diversity of Alabama’s outdoors as well as environmental education resources for K-12 students and adults.

“Now more than ever, we need to get outside for our mental health,” says Callaway. “Now is the time to explore our region, experience all it has to offer, and embrace how important it is to protect our local environment. Whether it’s picking up litter, advocating on coal ash, or becoming a member of Mobile Baykeeper, you can still make a difference during this period of social distancing.”

LATEST STORIES: