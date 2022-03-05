MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The party is over but there’s always something that needs to be cleaned up. Today members of Mobile Baykeeper are calling for volunteers to help with their annual post-Mardi-Gras cleanup event.

Volunteers will gather at 9 am at 507 Marmotte Street. That’s near Bishop State’s downtown campus off Beauregard Street in Mobile. They’re focusing on cleaning up the litter that eventually finds its way into One Mile Creek and the surrounding area.

According to a post from the group “Since 2018, Baykeeper has hosted a cleanup the weekend after Mardi Gras. Help us restore One Mile Creek to its beauty, and help Mobile move toward a litter-free Mardi Gras, ensuring the health of the creek for years to come.”

You can find more information here.