Mobile Baykeeper concerned about Axis Landfill Expansion Project, citing environmental concerns

Pictured is the exit gate at the Axis Landfill (WKRG)

AXIS, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Baykeeper along with people who live close to the Axis Landfill are concerned about a project that would expand the Axis Landfill.

The change would increase the maximum daily waste volume from 1,500 cubic yards a day to 5,000 tons each day.

In February, we spoke with residents in the area who are concerned about the possibility of the project being approved.

Now, the Mobile Baykeeper is sharing their concerns citing environmental issues.

“There’s some pretty major issues going on at that facility. They are already having this leachate, I call it landfill juice, that is leaking out of their facility even just as recently as the end of March.. The Mobile County Environmental Department did an inspection and found that leachate was leaking out and it looked like they were pumping it into nearby wetlands. So if you add more waste on top of that you are going to generate more of this toxic landfill juice,” says Cade Kistler, the Program Director for Mobile Baykeeper.

Mobile Baykeeper says residents are encouraged to attend a public hearing to voice their opinion on the expansion at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Saraland.

The project has not yet been approved.

