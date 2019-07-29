Mobile Bay National Estuary Program installs rain barrels for Prichard residents

Prichard, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Madison Blanchard, Project Coordinator and Monitoring Coordinator at the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program, about the organization’s rain barrel project in Prichard, Alabama.

The main goal of this program is to help with the issue of storm water runoff which causes flooding as well as giving residents a free water source.

“So we come in and install these 10 foot gutters on the roof, and then we also install the downspouts which come down the side of the house that links in to a piece of black tubing, that stems into the barrel” says Blanchard. If there is overflow, there is a second barrel that the water flows in.

Residents use this water to wash their cars, water their yards, water their gardens, and give water to their pets; however, it is not drinkable for humans.

Greif is a packaging company that donated 250 rain barrels to this project. As of now, there are 38 homes in Prichard that have these rain barrels.

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program is an EPA funded organization that did a study commissioned by Mobile County to map out flood zones. The city of Prichard was identified as a flooding hotspot which is why it was used for this program.

Check out the video for a tour of the barrels and a full interview!