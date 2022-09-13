MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Before you know it, it’ll be Veterans Day. Just about two months away. In the Mobile Bay Area, Veterans Day Commission wants to hear from those who want to participate in the Veterans Day Parade. The commission is looking for marching units, bands, flag details. Steve Carey is part of the Veterans Day Commission. He is on the Red Couch to talk about the commission’s efforts.

Bill: All right, before you know it, it’ll be Veterans Day. Just about two months away in the Mobile Bay Area, Veterans Day Commission is contacting organizations they want to hear from organizations who want to participate in the Veterans Day Parade. The commission is looking for marching units, bands, flag details. Steve Carey is part of the Veterans Day Commission. He is on the Red Couch this morning to talk about the commission’s efforts.

Good morning.

Steve Carey Veterans Day Commission: Nice to be here on the Red Couch.

Bill: Yeah, it’s really cool. We I can’t believe Veterans Day is going to be here before you know it.

Steve Carey: It sort of creeps up on us sometimes. It really does. And, you know, we’ve spent a whole year planning for Veterans Day, and there’s a lot that goes in behind the scenes to make sure it’s a great day. And there’s a lot of a lot of really fascinating events that occur.

Bill: Well, and to help kick things off, there is a first on in very first in the morning. The raising of the flag ceremony in Battleship Park, that’ll be at 7 a.m.. But then we have the Veterans Day Parade. And this just doesn’t just happen.

Steve Carey: No, it doesn’t. And I’ll tell you, you know, the fun part about the parade is it is a mix of all different kinds of participants. You know, we have bands from all the local high schools. We have active duty units, retired units. We have lots of little kids. We have dancing groups, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts. And it’s just fun to get out there and watch it.

It’s a little bit of Mardi Gras. We’re not throwing anything, but we want to line the streets and get folks out there cheering for our veterans and supporting veterans in our community.

Bill: Now, before we get away, if if people want to participate, if you’ve got a group or a band or an organization or maybe that vintage military piece of equipment that you want to show off, how do they get in touch with?

Steve Carey: Well, it’s real simple. We’ve got a Facebook page. We’ve got a website we just take an application and then we put you in the queue and we marshall out there by the Civic Center. And typically we’ve had about 60 to 70 folks participating. And I can tell you it, it’s pretty exciting. And I sit at the, the center of the reviewing stand watching all the cars and all the vehicles come through.

And it’s just it’s fun to get out.

Bill: There and it really is cool. You get to see the Patriot of the Year and the Veteran of the Year. That’s all coming up. Right.

Steve Carey: And I’d like to announce today are patriot and veteran of the year are veteran of the year. Local homegrown is Lieutenant Colonel Frank Barrow. And our Patriot of the Year is Lieutenant General Willie Williams, both great veterans both that have given a lot to our community. And they’re going to be recognized here on Veteran’s Day.

Bill: That’s breaking news that is being brought us breaking news this morning. How about that? The day goes on. There is a luncheon and for Whiting, that’s always a big event and always, well, well-attended.

Steve Carey: It is very well attended. And, you know, the good part about that luncheon is you get to hear from both our veteran and our Patriot of the Year. And it’s a chance for businesses and veterans to sit down and break bread together. And that’s one thing our veterans commission is trying to do, is we want to see our businesses get more involved in veterans activities and we want the veterans to participate a little bit more certainly.

Bill: So Steve Carey, our guest with the Veterans Commission, we appreciate you being here.