MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile-based civilian drum and bugle corps is putting a human face on the recent summer heatwave. Members of the Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps were featured in a New York Times story published this past weekend.

The piece is titled “An Early Heat Wave Upsets the Rhythm of Life in the South.” The article talks about the impact of an early summer heatwave on the southeast. It described the recent heat in on the Eastern Shore during a drum corps practice. “Temperatures here in Daphne, Ala., had climbed past 90 degrees, and the humidity made it feel at least 10 degrees hotter. Yet even as a record-breaking heat wave seared most of the American South this week, the members of the Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps chose to push on, not wanting to miss a moment of the intensive camp they had been waiting all year for.”