MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Baseball legend who turned heads on the mound, now gets his own bobblehead in celebration of Black History Month.

The newest tribute to Mobile’s Satchel Paige starts in Kansas City at the Field of Legends exhibit at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Paige’s statue serves as the model for this new bobblehead.

“That honor was because he was the best of the best,” said CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Phil Sklar. “These players couldn’t play not because of their ability but because of the color of their skin we know people like Josh Gibson Satchel Paige, really all the players depicted in the field of legends would have been all-stars.”

Paige’s bobblehead is one of 13 that recreate the Field of Legends. It was released for Black History Month and the founding of the National Negro League which gives attention to players who may not have gotten the recognition they deserved in their prime.

“Some players today have had dozens of bobbleheads so these players were at the top of their game,” said Sklar. These trinkets are also aimed at helping others learn about black baseball greats.

“They spark conversation, they spark learning and they keep that legacy of the Negro Leagues and the players alive,” said Sklar.

Money raised from the bobbleheads will help fund the Negro League Baseball Museum. For more information on the Museum and the legends set click here for the Paige bobblehead or here to see the whole set.