Mobile/Baldwin Basketball Media Day underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second Mobile/Baldwin Basketball Media Day is underway at Ladd Peebles Stadium.
Coaches and players from Mobile and Baldwin County schools are there to talk about their teams. Below is a schedule of when each school will speak.
8 a.m. – St. Michael
8:15 a.m. – Citronelle
8:30 a.m. – Baldwin County
8:45 a.m. – Alma Bryant
9 a.m. – BREAK
9:15 a.m. – Satsuma
9:30 a.m. – Fairhope
9:45 a.m. – Robertsdale
10 a.m. – Chickasaw
10:15 a.m. – McGill-Toolen
10:30 a.m. – BREAK
10:45 a.m. – Gulf Shores
11 a.m. – Daphne
11:15 a.m. – Williamson
11:30 a.m. – Foley
11:45 a.m. – Elberta
Noon – Murphy
12:15 p.m. – St. Luke’s
12:30 p.m. – Cottage Hill
12:45 p.m. – St. Paul’s
1 p.m. – LeFlore
1:15 p.m. – Theodore
1:30 p.m. – XXXXXXX
1:45 p.m. – XXXXXXX
2 p.m. – UMS-Wright
2:15 p.m. – Davidson
2:30 p.m. – Blount
2:45 p.m. – Spanish Fort
3 p.m. – Vigor
3:15 p.m. – Baker
3:30 p.m. – B.C. Rain
3:45 p.m. – Mary G. Montgomery
4 p.m. – Mobile Christian
4:15 p.m. – Faith Academy