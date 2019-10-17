Breaking News
Mobile/Baldwin Basketball Media Day underway

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second Mobile/Baldwin Basketball Media Day is underway at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

Coaches and players from Mobile and Baldwin County schools are there to talk about their teams. Below is a schedule of when each school will speak.

8 a.m. – St. Michael

8:15 a.m. – Citronelle

8:30 a.m. – Baldwin County

8:45 a.m. – Alma Bryant

9 a.m. – BREAK

9:15 a.m. – Satsuma

9:30 a.m. – Fairhope

9:45 a.m. – Robertsdale

10 a.m. – Chickasaw

10:15 a.m. – McGill-Toolen

10:30 a.m. – BREAK

10:45 a.m. – Gulf Shores

11 a.m. – Daphne

11:15 a.m. – Williamson

11:30 a.m. – Foley

11:45 a.m. – Elberta

Noon – Murphy

12:15 p.m. – St. Luke’s

12:30 p.m. – Cottage Hill

12:45 p.m. – St. Paul’s

1 p.m. – LeFlore

1:15 p.m. – Theodore

1:30 p.m. – XXXXXXX

1:45 p.m. – XXXXXXX

2 p.m. – UMS-Wright

2:15 p.m. – Davidson

2:30 p.m. – Blount

2:45 p.m. – Spanish Fort

3 p.m. – Vigor

3:15 p.m. – Baker

3:30 p.m. – B.C. Rain

3:45 p.m. – Mary G. Montgomery

4 p.m. – Mobile Christian

4:15 p.m. – Faith Academy

