Mobile bakery sees spike in sales after inspired by viral “hot cocoa bomb” trend on TikTok

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Mobile is seeing a spike in sales after being inspired to make and sell “hot cocoa bombs,” which has become a viral trend on TikTok.

Simply Sweet Shoppe on Cottage Hill Road says they first heard about hot cocoa bombs back in September when they started receiving phone calls from customers requesting them.

“We first got a phone call back in September when it was still hot outside. People were calling about the hot cocoa bombs and since then, we have gotten phone calls daily,” said Danielle Behr, the Owner of Simply Sweet Shoppe.

Hot cocoa bombs are chocolate spheres filled with hot cocoa powder and marshmallows. The trend first appeared on social media back in July and since then, it has taken off.

“The hot cocoa bombs have brought us a lot of new customers because they’ve seen us just from these,” said Behr. “Its crazy. We run out daily.”

Simply Sweet Shoppe’s hot cocoa bombs cost $6.00 each. They say they sold approximately 1200 over the last two weeks.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it a tough year on everybody but Simply Sweet Shoppe says this viral trend has boosted their sales as 2020 comes to a close.

