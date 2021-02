MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A missing, possible endangered man from Louisiana has been spotted in the Mobile area.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office put out the alert for 84-year-old Louis Edward Pauratore. Pauratore is 5'4" with gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2012 blue-gray Chevy Silverado with a Louisiana license plate.