MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An AT&T employee at a Mobile store was pepper-sprayed Tuesday morning during a robbery, according to police, who are investigating the incident.

Officers were called to the AT&T storefront on the 3000 block of Airport Boulevard at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday for a robbery.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

When they arrived, officers were told that two men, whom the victim did not know, entered the store and acted like they would buy an item.

One of the men asked to use the restroom and, while in the back of the store, was able to gain “unauthorized access” to a storage area, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The man stole several phones out of the storage room. When the store employee confronted the man, he pepper-sprayed her, according to police.

The men then left the store with the stolen items.

The victim received medical care for her injuries.

Officers said this investigation is ongoing.

