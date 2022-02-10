MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Arts Council is celebrating Black History Month by promoting the works of Black artists in the Mobile area. Chosen artist submissions will be posted on the Art Council’s Facebook page.

The Mobile Arts Council made the announcement by featuring the work of Mobile artist Tyrome Tover. He is an artist and employee with the Mobile County Health Department. The image below was posted on the Mobile Arts Council page and featured on WKRG News 5 when Tover discussed an therapeutic art exhibit highlighting World AIDS Day back in 2021.

The year’s theme for Black History month is “Black Health and Wellness.” It was designed to highlight the efforts made by Black scholars and practitioners who worked to improve healthcare conditions for Black communities, according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. The theme also recognizes the importance of non-western practitioners such as midwives, herbalists and doulas, women who help mothers during and after birth.

While the Arts Council is working to promote the theme, they will accept any works that do not fall under that category. Black artists who specialize in any type of art can apply by clicking the link here. After they fill out the application, their work may be posted on the art council’s social media pages.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through the end of February, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile Arts Council.