MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Arts Council has been awarded two grants by the Alabama State Council on the Arts. The two grants, totaling $28,400, will be used to support staff salaries.

MAC’s Development Director Angela Montgomery said, “We are so appreciative of the Alabama State Council on the Arts for their ongoing support of the Mobile Arts Council and for believing in what our mission stands for and contributes to the Mobile community.”

MAC is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to, “enrich the quality of life in the Mobile area through increasing accessibility to the arts and promoting a vibrant cultural community,” according to their website.

The group hosts many events in Mobile including the LoDa Artwalk, which happens every second Friday of the month.