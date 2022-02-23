MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local author/artist’s work was used for a Black History Month project at a local Mobile elementary school.

A group of students at Leinkauf Elementary School got a special treat for their Black History Projects last week. The school counselor Brittany Powe-Inge choose a local artist/author Derrick Foster’s work as her lesson for the week.











The coloring book “Basically I’m A Dreamer” is an assortment of different drawings by Foster. In the book’s description, he says “Through this coloring book I want to encourage kids & even adults to never stop dreaming and with God, hard work, and truly embracing what makes you different you can achieve anything you put your mind to.”

In the coloring book, you see depictions of representation in healthcare, dreamers and quotes like “Black Excellence” and “African American Success Story”.

The counselor says she wanted to use a local artist to celebrate black excellence and to show them doing the work can, in fact, make their dreams come true.