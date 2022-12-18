MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local artist gets some recognition as one of the best podcasts of the year. “Alabama Astronaut” follows the journey of Mobile’s Abe Partridge as he explores the music of snake-handling churches. The podcast made LifeHacker’s list of the top new podcasts for 2022. It’s a unique show that is more about Abe’s journey to these places and working to record the music while also talking about its history. We spoke to Partridge about the show shortly after its release earlier this year.

“It is the most powerful music I’ve been around in my whole life and I’ve been to the big shows and I’ve been to the small shows and it’s incredibly moving,” said Mobile artist and songwriter Abe Partridge when we talked to him in September. “I find their music to be actually more stimulating and powerful than the handling of the serpents and it has never been properly documented and it’s incredibly powerful and moving art.” The subject of snake handling is usually treated with some disdain by most of the outlets that cover it, but this was a unique take that told the story with respect.