MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man named one of the best entertainers in the state has a new art exhibit based on a critically acclaimed podcast. The show “Alabama Astronaut” is reaching new heights this weekend with an artist reception downtown this Saturday at the Alabama Contemporary Art Museum.

Alabama Astronaut, like most podcasts, is a mostly audio experience. This show explores the history and music of snake-handling churches. This exhibit puts the sound and stories into something you can see.

Abe Partridge’s exhibit is called “With Signs Following.” These are paintings and other works inspired by his travels in Alabama Astronaut. The podcast chronicles his journeys through the southeast making connections with snake-handling churches–which are often targets of mockery. Partridge says the show is about building bridges with people who may be different than you.

“Considering other perspectives other than your own and if you make an attempt to understand other people without immediately casting judgment it’s amazing the relationships and bonds that can form,” said Mobile Artist Abe Partridge. “Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. I think this is an attempt, probably not quite there but the best that I can do.”

There are 72 pieces at the Alabama Contemporary Art Museum. This includes “Abe’s Church” where people are surrounded by archival footage of snake-handling services while music Abe collected plays in the foreground. The exhibit opened last week but a reception is planned for Saturday from 6 to 9 that’s free and open to the public and may preview what’s next for the podcast.