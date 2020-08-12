Mobile Area Water and Sewer System in search of vandalism suspect who caused sewer overflow

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System are looking for a vandalism suspect who caused the sewer to overflow on Bruns Dr. Monday.

After MAWSS’ investigation they found that debris was intentionally put in a manhole, consequently causing the overflow.

MAWSS says approximately 69,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Milkhouse Creek as a result of the vandalism.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone that may have more information leading to a conviction of those involved in vandalizing the manhole.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories