Mobile Area Water and Sewer System in search of vandalism suspect who caused sewer overflow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System are looking for a vandalism suspect who caused the sewer to overflow on Bruns Dr. Monday.

After MAWSS’ investigation they found that debris was intentionally put in a manhole, consequently causing the overflow.

MAWSS says approximately 69,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Milkhouse Creek as a result of the vandalism.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone that may have more information leading to a conviction of those involved in vandalizing the manhole.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

