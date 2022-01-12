Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual state of the economy address

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual state of the economy address on Wednesday morning. Despite the ongoing pandemic, local leaders and business owners say from an economic standpoint, the Port City is doing better than ever.

“We saw the economy open back up a lot quicker for us and really lessen the impact,” says David Rodgers, the Vice President of Economic Development for the Chamber of Commerce. “We’re seeing many of the jobs that are coming back online and we’re excited to see that and to see growth for some of the companies.”

The address was held at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel.

The ports, one of the biggest economic drivers in Mobile, were not negatively impacted by the ongoing supply chain issues.

“The good thing about Mobile is we haven’t had all these ships sitting out at anchor. When ships come in, they do get service and they can turn and I think that’s the most important thing. The reason the ships come here is because we can give them that type of service so we’ve been really able to maintain that level of service throughout the pandemic,” says Brian Harold, hte Managing Director at APM Terminals in Port of Mobile.

While the economy is doing well in the Port City, one thing many employers agreed on is it’s hard to fill open jobs.

“Finding an attractive workforce… was the main problem during the survey results. We’re putting efforts towards that to make sure we’re trying to address those needs for companies going forward,” says Rodgers.

The Chamber also expects that Mardi Gras celebrations coming back in full force will be a huge economic boost for businesses who suffered last year and the year before.