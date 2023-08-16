MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the last school systems in our area gets back to class later this morning. Catholic Schools in the Mobile Archdiocese have their first day today. Tuesday teachers were getting classrooms ready at St. Mary’s Catholic School. Some were doing additional training ahead of the new school year. The Mobile Archdiocese has 17 Catholic schools between here and Montgomery. Most of those schools are Mobile and Baldwin Counties and at one time last year, they had a total student enrollment of nearly 5,000. This year–as with every year they want help from parents and the principal here says they want to make sure they focus on being efficient with every minute.

“Making sure that we’re greeting students at the door, making the very most of our morning routines,” said Principal Corinne Cuffle. It’s exciting as everyone gets back into the routine.

“Be patient with the teachers. Be patient with the students. If everything’s new, you know, we’ve been out for the summer. So it takes adjustment, you know, getting up in the morning and getting back into the homework, into the swing of things,” said Kindergarten Teacher Amy Duncan. Every year has new students. St. Mary’s has a student body of nearly 500 kids. The goal is a great day today and a safe dismissal. They’re easing into the school year with all schools in the archdiocese having a half day today.