MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archdiocese of Mobile has responded to Pope Francis’s declaration allowing Roman Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples.

On Monday, a document from the Vatican’s doctrinal office said blessings would “not legitimize irregular situations but be a sign that God welcomes all,” according to Reuters.

Locally, the archdiocese added its initial thoughts in a statement posted to Facebook.

Pope Francis okayed Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples; now, the Archdiocese of Mobile is considering its response to the decision. (Photo illustration by WKRG, featuring Pope Francis, ©brainforceone via Pixabay.com and couple, ©Edward Olive via Canva.com)

“This morning the Vatican issued the Declaration, ‘Fiducia Supplicans,’ which was approved by Pope Francis. Since it was only released today, there has not been sufficient time to reflect upon it,” Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi’s statement read. “In particular, reflection and consultation will be necessary in order to determine the most appropriate fashion to give a blessing to a couple while at the same time, and as required by the Vatican document, avoiding any element that remotely resembles a marriage rite.

“It is also important to note that the Archdiocese of Mobile is always guided by the teachings of the Holy Father.”

The Vatican’s declaration said priests should decide on a case-by-case basis whether to bless a couple and “should not prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing.”