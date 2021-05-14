Archdiocese of Mobile discontinuing COVID-19 regulations at the end of the month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archdiocese of Mobile announced Friday that COVID-19 regulations will be discontinued for those who attend Mass at the end of month. Some COVID-19 precautions will be in place for summer youth camps and youth activities.

Read the full statement from the Archdiocese below:

Due to the changing CDC Covid-19 guidance and after consultation with the Presbyteral Council last Wednesday, I consider it best to discontinue all Covid-19 Archdiocesan regulations regarding Parish Masses effective Saturday, May 29, 2021. Pastors may continue those regulations w2hich they deem appropriate for their parishes. the pandemic is not over and pastors should use good judgment in using suitable precautions in their parishes. I ask that the remaining current Archdiocesan regulations, namely, that all liturgical ministers wear masks, at least one-half of church pews be socially distanced seating, people in the congregation be encouraged to wear masks, hand sanitizers be used before the distribution of the Eucharist, and hand sanitizers be readily available in churches continue until Saturday, May 29. Schools are still in session and to have different practices in Parish and school Masses would cause unnecessary confusion.

In addition, the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass will end on Saturday, May 29. This is an important moment to explain to parishioners why we should want to attend Mass, and the priceless gifts God gives us in word and Eucharist. Of course, anyone unable to physically come to church, or whose health would be endangered by attendance at Mass, or anyone caring for someone whose health would be endangered, does not need to attend Mass. Pastors should make themselves available to discuss this with their parishioners.

This message only applies to Parish Masses and not to summer youth camps and youth activities. Those summer activities are subject to the policies from the Youth and School offices. Further information from those offices will be forthcoming.

Thank you for your support and cooperation with our efforts in the Archdioceses of Mobile during these past 15 months to continue the life of the Church in a safe manner. I am most grateful for you.

May God bless you.

Thomas J. Rodi