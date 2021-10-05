Mobile Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archbishop of Mobile is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Archdiocese of Mobile said Most Rev. Thomas J. Rodi was tested Monday after noticing mild flu-like symptoms. Archbishop Rodi is fully vaccinated, and a full recovery is anticipated.

Rodi reports his symptoms remain mild, and he will continue serving the Catholics of the Archdiocese of Mobile remotely from his residence at 400 Government St. In the meantime, the Archdiocese of Mobile offices at 400 Government St. are currently closed. Rodi has canceled all in-person appearances and will resume public activities once cleared by his physician.



All who came in close contact Rodi have been notified, per Archdiocese of Mobile and public health protocols.



In a statement Tuesday, Archbishop Rodi said he would like to remind the public to take all steps necessary to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19, and he continues to strongly encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated.



“The Archdiocese of Mobile asks everyone keep Archbishop Rodi, our health care providers, and those who have COVID-19 in your prayers,” the Archdioceses of Mobile said in a statement.