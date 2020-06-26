Mobile Archbishop says Catholic schools will reopen as planned Aug. 12

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Archbishop Thomas John Rodi said Friday that Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools will open as planned Aug. 12.

Archbishop Rodi posted an update on Facebook Friday, discussing what steps will need to be taken.

Plans will be specifically developed for each school, but each plan will follow certain guidelines.

Schools will reopen as scheduled on Aug 12. Schools will limit interpersonal contact that is feasible and practical. Each day, every student and every employee will have their temperature taken with a touchless thermometer upon arrival to the school. Anyone with a fever greater than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter the school. All schools will have enhanced cleaning, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. Traditional recess will be discontinued and other activities will take its place. Students will eat lunch in their classrooms. With the exception of Pre-K, everyone will wear a mask while at school. School activities and other extracurricular activities will continue but will be conducted in a matter that is appropriate in relation to COVID-19.

