MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least nine cars were broken into at a Mobile apartment complex overnight.

The break-ins happened at Pathway Apartments off Florida Street. Photos of the cars show broken windows and glass inside and outside of the cars.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Here’s a slideshow of car break-in photos. News 5 received them, for publication, from a source who wishes to remain anonymous:

According to sources, two cars were broken into Sunday around 2:30 a.m. at the apartment complex. That activity continued, based on the latest break-ins.

WKRG News 5 has contacted the Mobile Police Department for more information.

We will update this story when that information becomes available.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Fairhope woman arrested after a traffic stop, fentanyl found: Fairhope Police