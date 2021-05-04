Mobile anticipates regular trash pickup schedule by end of May

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is admittedly behind on trash pickup.

“[It] is still running behind its normal schedule due to wear and tear from last year’s hurricanes and damaged equipment. We’re currently waiting on parts to arrive to repair some of the trucks we use for curbside trash collection, and the shipment of those parts has taken longer than usual due to COVID-19’s impact on supply lines,” wrote Mayor Sandy Stimpson in his latest update on it.

People in some neighborhoods have told us the piles have been on the street for weeks.

“Trash has just been here for way too long,” said Jackson Fowler.

The Mayor’s Office said last week that crews should be back on their regular schedule within the next 30 days.

In the meantime, public works crews have been working overtime to try and stay on track, according to Mayor Stimpson.