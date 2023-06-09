MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The date for the annexation vote that could expand Mobile’s population by 25,000 has been set for July 18, according to a source close to the situation.

The Mobile City Council unanimously approved Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed annexation plans. Four separate areas west and northwest of Mobile will vote independently on whether or not to enter the city.

If all areas approve annexation, Mobile’s population would grow from 184,000 residents to 212,000. This would make Mobile more populous than Montgomery and Birmingham.

List of voting centers for each area:

Airport Corridor : Baker High School Gym (8901 Airport Boulevard)

: Baker High School Gym (8901 Airport Boulevard) Cottage Hill Corridor : Creekwood Church of Christ (1901 Schillinger Road)

: Creekwood Church of Christ (1901 Schillinger Road) Kings Branch Corridor : Word In Season Ministries Church (2951 West Graham Road)

: Word In Season Ministries Church (2951 West Graham Road) Orchard Corridor: Jon Archer Agricultural Center (1070 Schillinger Road)

This vote will come exactly a week before the election to fill the vacant Mobile District 6 city councilman seat.