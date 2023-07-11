MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile residents are gearing up for a vote that will possibly expand the Mobile City limits into West Mobile.

The Mobile City Council approved this proposal by Mayor Sandy Stimpson on May 9, 2023. This annexation will grant four areas of West Mobile the opportunity to join the City of Mobile, giving them access to city benefits like fire rescue and police protection.

“We are hoping to be annexed by the city of Mobile,” West Mobile resident, Jessica Farris said.

Farris is a mother of three as well as an educator, she looks forward to the education benefits that the city will offer.

“Education is a huge one and schools in the city obviously,” Farris said.

She also looks forward to free curbside trash and garbage collection if the annexation vote is approved.

“We are interested in city trash service because that’s been a big deal for us always trying to find trash service for where we live,” Farris said.

But for other West Mobile residents like Mary Page, she said those benefits will not impact her.

“I do get MAWSS water, I do get gas, and I do get police protection and I do get fire protection where I live,” Page said.

Making her and her neighbors not agree with the annexation vote.

“A lot of us don’t agree,” Page said. “I don’t agree.”

This vote will impact four different areas of Mobile, but they will be voting independently from one another. Those include Airport Corridor, Cottage Hill Corridor, Orchard Estates and Kings Branch.

To be able to vote, you must reside in one of the four proposed annexed areas.

Voting will take place at Baker High School, Creekwood Church of Christ, Jon Archer Agricultural Center and Word in Season Ministries, Tuesday, July 18th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.