Mobile Animal Shelter suspending animal adoptions

Mobile's Mardi Gras has a $408 million economic impact on the City of mobile every year, and more than 12,800 jobs in Mobile and Baldwin County are linked to the carnival season. Those are among the findings of a WalletHub study of Mardi Gras in the U.S.

The study by the personal finance website (accurately) lays to rest any dispute about the origins of Mardi Gras in the nation."The first place to celebrate Mardi Gras in the U.S. was Mobile, Alabama," the report states.