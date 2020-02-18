Mobile Animal Shelter suspending animal adoptions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Animal Shelter is suspending all animal adoptions immediately. All other shelter operations will continue as normal.
Animal adoptions will resume on Friday, February 21, 2020.
News 5 is reaching out for more information.
