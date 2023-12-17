MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Animal Shelter seeks people willing to foster a dog or cat as part of their Home for the Holidays Foster Program.

This program allows the shelter to open its doors to other homeless pets during the holiday season. The program begins Dec. 22 and lasts until Jan. 2; however, fosters can extend their volunteer time.

Foster applications can be found on the Mobile Animal Shelter’s website.

Fosters can also apply to adopt a pet if they fall in love with their furry friend. Adoption applications during December are eligible to have their adoption fee waived.

Foster pick-up will take place on Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and foster drop-off will take place on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

