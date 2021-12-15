Mobile Animal services to give residents a chance to foster a pet this holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Animal Services is hosting a Christmas Foster Program for Mobile residents.

The foster program gets pets out of the shelter and helps them adjust to life with humans.

Mobile Animal Services urges residents to fill out a questionnaire and they will match you to a pet that fits your preferences and home. Residents will then pick up their pet Dec. 22 and return them Dec. 27.

The Animal Rescue Foundation will also provide residents the tools they need to foster their pet.

If you would like to foster a pet, click here to fill out the Holiday Foster Questionnaire.

Residents can also stop by the City of Mobile Animal Services at 855 Owens St. in Mobile.

Mobile Animal Services is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.