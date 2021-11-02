Mobile Animal Rescue to close their shelter

Photo of a black cat at SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center in Dayton, Ohio (WDTN photo/Lauren Mixon)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) announced on Nov. 2 that the organization will close their shelter in Mobile.

The closure is part of a new plan to switch from “brick-and-mortar shelters to community-based care,” according to a news release from the ARF.

Instead of holding animals at their shelter, the ARF will work with municipal shelters to provide foster homes for the city’s animals, according to the release.

As for the 90 animals at ARF, the organization will continue to care for them and keep the shelter open until all animals have been placed, according to the release.

ARF President and newly appointed Director of Animal Services for the City of Mobile Ali Rellinger, released a statement about the upcoming changes.

“ARF has long held a vision of partnering with the City Animal Shelter along with other animal welfare organizations to streamline resources in our area,” said Rellinger. “As I transition over to this new role, I’m happy to have the support of ARF and other partners so that we can help as many animals as possible.”

