Mobile animal control officer fired, accused of animal cruelty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Mobile animal control officer has been fired after he was cited for animal cruelty.

Police confirm Christopher Dressel was fired on Tuesday. A report was filed on November 10 at the Alabama State Port Authority, stating Dressel reportedly kicked and struck a dog while working.

According to the report, Dressel was at the Port police building to pick up two dogs after their owners had been arrested. Both dogs were tied to a handrail.

The report states one of the dogs came loose when Dressel walked towards them, and it started running towards the animal control officer. That’s when Dressel reportedly kicked the dog away.

Dressel then went to get the “catch pole,” and the report then states he “struck one of the dogs with enough force to break the leash and cause the dog to defecate on the ground.” Dressel reportedly struck one of the dogs a second time. An Alabama State Port Authority officer intervened. The report states the dogs were not aggressive towards any Port officers and were captured without incident.

The witness, an officer with the Alabama State Port Authority, wrote on his witness statement that Dressel said the dog tried to bite him.

Dressel has not been charged. Mobile police say there is a criminal investigation ongoing. They say once it is complete, an arrest could be made.

The Alabama State Port Authority has released this statement about the incident:

“While in process of arresting two individuals for trespassing, the Alabama State Port Authority’s Police contacted Animal Control to take possession of the suspects’ two dogs. The Port Authority’s Police officer witnessed an animal control officer abusing the animals and immediately took steps to protect the animals and reported the incident to our Chief of Police, who then turned the matter over to the Mobile Police Department for investigation. The Port Authority Police have fully cooperated with the Mobile Police Department on the matter.”

