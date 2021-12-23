Mobile and Spanish Fort can opt to recycle their Christmas trees this year

A couple moves a freshly sawn Christmas tree from a conifer tree plantage near the small Bavarian village of Tuerkenfeld, southern Germany, on December 11, 2016, two weeks before Christmas. / AFP / CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — For those opting for a natural Christmas tree this year, you might want to recycle your Christmas tree. The Cities of Mobile and Spanish Fort are offering residents this option so they can discard their old trees in an eco-friendly way.

MOBILE

The City of Mobile will open several recycling sites for residents to drop off their old Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their Christmas trees at the following locations:

Tricentennial Park – 2121 Lake Drive

James Seals Park – 540 Texas Street

Baumhauer-Randle Park – 1909 Duval Street

Dog River Park – 2459 Dog River Drive North

Pinehill Recycling Center – 308 Pinehill Drive

Medal of Honor Park – 1711 Hillcrest Road

Langan Park (Municipal Park) – 4901 Zeigler Boulevard

The drop off sites will run from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 16, 2022. Drop off sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, according to the City of Mobile’s website.

SPANISH FORT

Residents in Spanish Fort can drop off their Christmas trees at Fire Station One at 7589 Spanish Fort Blvd. Residents can place their tree in a dumpster at the east side of the station. The service will run from Dec. 28 until early January, according to a Facebook post from the City of Spanish Fort. For more information about the City’s holiday waste drop-off site, click here.

Both cities are urging residents to remove all of their decorations before sending them to the drop-off sites. Lights and stands should also be removed from the tree.