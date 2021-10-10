Mobile and Baldwin County awarded Literacy Grants

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded literacy grants on Oct. 7 to Mobile and Baldwin County schools.
Mobile County was awarded $7,000 and Baldwin County was awarded $12,519 in literacy grants.
The literacy funds are part of a $95,000 grant given to Alabama educators, according to a news release from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The grant will be used by teachers, librarians, and nonprofit organizations to maintain and support youth literacy programs in Alabama, according to the release.
The Grant is expected to help an estimated 8,889 students.
The grant recipients are:
|Agape Community Economic Development, Inc.
|Selma
|DALLAS
|$2,500.00
|Alford Counseling Service, Inc.
|Greenville
|BUTLER
|$4,000.00
|Asbury High
|Albertville
|MARSHALL
|$2,250.00
|Better Basics, Inc.
|Birmingham
|JEFFERSON
|$2,000.00
|Birmingham Jumpstart, Inc.
|Vestavia Hls
|JEFFERSON
|$1,150.00
|Boys & Girls Clubs Of North Alabama
|Huntsville
|MADISON
|$2,000.00
|Boys & Girls Clubs Of South Alabama, Inc.
|Mobile
|MOBILE
|$3,000.00
|Bright Beginnings Academy
|Mobile
|MOBILE
|$4,000.00
|Christ The King Catholic School
|Daphne
|BALDWIN
|$3,659.00
|Coosa Valley Youth Services
|Anniston
|CALHOUN
|$2,000.00
|Cornerstone Schools Of Alabama
|Birmingham
|JEFFERSON
|$3,500.00
|Crossville Middle School
|Crossville
|DE KALB
|$3,720.00
|Eufaula Elementary School
|Eufaula
|BARBOUR
|$500.00
|Geraldine High School
|Geraldine
|DE KALB
|$4,000.00
|Madison City Schools
|Madison
|MADISON
|$4,000.00
|Moving Leighton Forward In Unison
|Leighton
|COLBERT
|$3,000.00
|North East Madison County Enrichment Center Inc
|New Market
|MADISON
|$1,500.00
|Odenville Intermediate School
|Odenville
|SAINT CLAIR
|$2,400.00
|Seeds: Supporting Educational Excellence In Daphne Schools
|Daphne
|BALDWIN
|$4,000.00
|South Baldwin Literacy Council
|Foley
|BALDWIN
|$3,500.00
|Sumiton Elementary School
|Sumiton
|WALKER
|$3,400.00
|Sylvia Collins Ministries
|Huntsville
|MADISON
|$4,000.00
|The Lifting As We Climb Foundation, Inc.
|Birmingham
|JEFFERSON
|$4,000.00
|The Salvation Army Of Huntsville
|Huntsville
|MADISON
|$3,000.00
|Tiger Institute
|Luverne
|CRENSHAW
|$3,000.00
|Unite Inc
|Lafayette
|CHAMBERS
|$4,000.00
|United Cerebral Palsy Of Huntsville & Tennessee Valley
|Huntsville
|MADISON
|$2,500.00
|United Way of Baldwin County, Inc.
|Foley
|BALDWIN
|$1,000.00
|Urban Ministry
|Birmingham
|JEFFERSON
|$4,000.00
|Valley Jr. High School
|Jasper
|WALKER
|$2,000.00
|Washington Heights Community Outreach Inc.
|Lineville
|CLAY
|$2,000.00
|Westwood Elementary
|Coker
|TUSCALOOSA
|$3,775.00
|White Smith Memorial Library
|Jackson
|CLARKE
|$1,000.00
|Whitesburg Elementary School
|Huntsville
|MADISON
|$2,000.00