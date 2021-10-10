Mobile and Baldwin County awarded Literacy Grants

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded literacy grants on Oct. 7 to Mobile and Baldwin County schools.

Mobile County was awarded $7,000 and Baldwin County was awarded $12,519 in literacy grants.

The literacy funds are part of a $95,000 grant given to Alabama educators, according to a news release from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The grant will be used by teachers, librarians, and nonprofit organizations to maintain and support youth literacy programs in Alabama, according to the release.

The Grant is expected to help an estimated 8,889 students.

The grant recipients are: