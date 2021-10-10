Mobile and Baldwin County awarded Literacy Grants

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded literacy grants on Oct. 7 to Mobile and Baldwin County schools. 

Mobile County was awarded $7,000 and Baldwin County was awarded $12,519 in literacy grants. 

The literacy funds are part of a $95,000 grant given to Alabama educators, according to a news release from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The grant will be used by teachers, librarians, and nonprofit organizations to maintain and support youth literacy programs in Alabama, according to the release.

The Grant is expected to help an estimated 8,889 students. 

The grant recipients are:

Agape Community Economic Development, Inc.SelmaDALLAS$2,500.00
Alford Counseling Service, Inc.GreenvilleBUTLER$4,000.00
Asbury HighAlbertvilleMARSHALL$2,250.00
Better Basics, Inc.BirminghamJEFFERSON$2,000.00
Birmingham Jumpstart, Inc.Vestavia HlsJEFFERSON$1,150.00
Boys & Girls Clubs Of North AlabamaHuntsvilleMADISON$2,000.00
Boys & Girls Clubs Of South Alabama, Inc.MobileMOBILE$3,000.00
Bright Beginnings AcademyMobileMOBILE$4,000.00
Christ The King Catholic SchoolDaphneBALDWIN$3,659.00
Coosa Valley Youth ServicesAnnistonCALHOUN$2,000.00
Cornerstone Schools Of AlabamaBirminghamJEFFERSON$3,500.00
Crossville Middle SchoolCrossvilleDE KALB$3,720.00
Eufaula Elementary SchoolEufaulaBARBOUR$500.00
Geraldine High SchoolGeraldineDE KALB$4,000.00
Madison City SchoolsMadisonMADISON$4,000.00
Moving Leighton Forward In UnisonLeightonCOLBERT$3,000.00
North East Madison County Enrichment Center IncNew MarketMADISON$1,500.00
Odenville Intermediate SchoolOdenvilleSAINT CLAIR$2,400.00
Seeds: Supporting Educational Excellence In Daphne SchoolsDaphneBALDWIN$4,000.00
South Baldwin Literacy CouncilFoleyBALDWIN$3,500.00
Sumiton Elementary SchoolSumitonWALKER$3,400.00
Sylvia Collins MinistriesHuntsvilleMADISON$4,000.00
The Lifting As We Climb Foundation, Inc.BirminghamJEFFERSON$4,000.00
The Salvation Army Of HuntsvilleHuntsvilleMADISON$3,000.00
Tiger InstituteLuverneCRENSHAW$3,000.00
Unite IncLafayetteCHAMBERS$4,000.00
United Cerebral Palsy Of Huntsville & Tennessee ValleyHuntsvilleMADISON$2,500.00
United Way of Baldwin County, Inc.FoleyBALDWIN$1,000.00
Urban MinistryBirminghamJEFFERSON$4,000.00
Valley Jr. High SchoolJasperWALKER$2,000.00
Washington Heights Community Outreach Inc.LinevilleCLAY$2,000.00
Westwood ElementaryCokerTUSCALOOSA$3,775.00
White Smith Memorial LibraryJacksonCLARKE$1,000.00
Whitesburg Elementary SchoolHuntsvilleMADISON$2,000.00

