Mobile among the nation’s least densely populated cities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile may be in a more advantageous situation than many places for the spread of contagious viruses like COVID-19, as the city is not densely populated. As new study shows Mobile is the ninth least densely populated midsized city in the USA.

Some of the worst-hit areas in the pandemic have been dense urban centers, including America’s two largest metros: New York and Los Angeles. It remains to be seen if COVID-19 will make peope seek out low-density living with more outdoor space

The analysis by Filterbuy.com found that from 2010 to 2019, the population density in Mobile decreased by 3.5-percent. Now, there are 1,353 residents in Mobile per square mile. By contrast, New York, America’s most densely populated city has 27,748 residents per square mile.

Montgomery and Huntsville join Mobile in the top ten least densely populated midsized cities. Pensacola and Biloxi were not included in the study.

See the full study here.

