Mobile Airport Authority will receive $8.8 million to rehabilitate a runway at downtown airport

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) will receive an $8.8 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant to rehabilitate a runway at the Mobile Downtown Airport.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced 25 airports in Alabama, including the Mobile Downtown Airport, will receive funding for various airport improvements.

The funding, some of which is made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020, was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

“Safety is our number one priority. We want to express our gratitude to Senator Shelby for his leadership and help to secure this funding,“ said Elliot B. Maisel, Chairman of the Mobile Airport Authority Board. “During such an uncertain time, this funding will allow us to continue to improve the Mobile Downtown Airport and move closer to our goal of transitioning all commercial air service there.”

The FAA grants are administered through Fiscal Year 2020 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) annual and supplemental awards. Additionally, funds provided through the CARES Act serve as the local match for the airport improvement projects.

This grant comes in addition to the more than $15 million grant the FAA awarded to MAA two weeks ago as a result of the CARES Act.

LATEST STORIES