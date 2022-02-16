MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Downtown Airport may soon be getting a new name.

The president of the Mobile Airport Authority, Chris Curry, says he will be going before the board in the ‘very near future’ to suggest a name change for the airport.

Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a master plan to move airport operations from the Mobile Regional Airport to the Mobile Downtown Airport.

The airport is scheduled to open for all commercial air service in the Summer or Fall of 2024.

They will be relocating all commercial air from Mobile Regional Airport to the Mobile Downtown Airport once the terminal is complete and open.

Curry did not say what he will be suggesting as the new name for the airport.