MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Amazon Air has launched daily cargo service from Mobile International Airport, with its first flight Thursday morning.

The inaugural flight landed at BFM Thursday around 2:30 a.m., the plane took off for Alliance Field, which is near Dallas, around 5:00 a.m.

There is only one flight a day right now, but the Mobile Airport Authority says there is potential for more traction.

With these daily flights, the MAA says e-commerce products can be delivered more quickly.

The Mobile International Airport is now one of 50 airports providing Amazon Air service.

The MAA says this addition shows how much the international airport has to offer.

“We’ve been focused on the passenger element and the new terminal, but there is so much more that this terminal provides and I think that Amazon Air will bring the awareness of that potential for this airport,” said Chris Curry, the President of the Mobile Airport Authority.

Mobile International Airport is the only airport Amazon has an air presence in the state of Alabama and the panhandle of Florida.